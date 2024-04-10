Doctor suspected of faking her own kidnapping in custody battle

While the spate of kidnappings has increased in South Africa, a strange “abduction” case of a doctor from a Pretoria hospital has surfaced. Dr Rose* was allegedly kidnapped on January 20 from a water park in Lynnwood. However, it has now come to light that the “kidnappers” didn’t ask for a ransom, they didn’t take any of her possessions and dropped her off at home later that day.

And in a strange twist, two days after the alleged ordeal, her estranged husband, Dr John*, and his family happily celebrated her mother’s birthday at home, sparking questions about the alleged kidnapping. John, a fellow doctor, was later arrested for her kidnapping but released after nine days. It appears that the doctors have been going through a difficult time in their marriage and even opted for divorce. But the family and friends of the couple say their marriage had been on the rocks for a long time.

In papers seen by The Star, Rose’s former domestic worker, Mariah, describes John as a good father. “I have witnessed many times arguments and fights between John and Rose. They used to argue on small matters and I have seen Rose shouting and screaming in front of the child and us. John did not shout and scream in front of us.” Mark, Rose’s cousin, in an affidavit describes her as someone with “psychological issues”. “I have grown up with Rose … Rose struggles to handle conflict in a healthy manner especially with her child. My friends and family are active witnesses of her temperament which has affected her daughter in a negative way.

“Her daughter is afraid of her and is carrying the burden of her mother’s psychological issues. Rose’s mother has hugely meddled in Rose’s marriage which has contributed to its end … So she is capable of making up stories for her own benefit and to make her child also distant from her father.” The police now believe that Rose may have sponsored her own kidnapping to get her now estranged husband criminally charged. The issue seems to stem from the couple’s imminent divorce and the fight for custody of their two minor children. It is believed that the good doctor may have planned her own ordeal in the hope of collapsing her husband’s chances of winning the custody battle.

Forensic psychologist Leoni Labuschagne told The Star that custody wars are also looked into when investigating kidnappings. “It would be very strange for kidnappers to demand nothing. Why would they kidnap you and then demand nothing, what is the purpose? Kidnappings are carried out because of criminality. Custody wars are also looked into when investigating kidnappings. “Divorces often have serious implications for families, financially and emotionally. That is why the Family Advocate and the Social Worker are engaged. In the event of Dr Rose and all the affidavits that speak against her, I am very concerned for the children. It is possible that she organised what would seem like her own kidnapping. The police are capable to uncover that.”

John has not responded to calls from The Star. Last night, Rose responded with a simple: “Please direct all your questions to the SAPS.” The SAPS said the matter was still under investigation.