Doctor who 'claimed for two years of overtime he never did' appointed hospital CEO









File Picture: Mark Lennihan/AP Johannesburg - A Gauteng doctor facing a charge of gross dishonesty for allegedly claiming two years of overtime that he didn't do has been appointed CEO of the Far East Rand hospital. Dr Zachariah Mathaba was appointed despite having a cloud hanging over his head that he allegedly claimed money for work he didn't do. In a response to the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom at the Legislature, Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku revealed that Mathaba had applied for commuted/fixed overtime from September 1 2017 to last year as well as from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year and "did not fulfill his commuted overtime contractual obligation". It's believed that this happened while he was a doctor at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital. Masuku confirmed that Mathaba was appointed despite the fact that a disciplinary process against him started in January and was still ongoing.

Speaking to The Star, Bloom said: "How do you appoint someone as a CEO when they're facing such a serious charge? This is a dismissable offence should the charge be proven so this raises very serious questions."

Bloom also said he suspects that the charges against Mathaba were covered up and only came to light as a result of his question to Masuku after he received a tip off about it. Another thing, he said, it did not make sense why the case would still be dragging months later.

"Mathaba could be innocent but why does it take a year to finalise his case? It should have been finalised in a matter of months.

"This highlights the slow discipline and lack of scrutiny for applicants for senior jobs. This should never have slipped through and I hope Masuku rectifies the situation as soon as possible," he said.

The Star sent a list of questions to the department of health regarding the matter.

However, they did not answer the questions, only confirming Mathaba's appointment and that the "Public Service Commission has made final findings on the matter and the Department intends to implement recommendations on the matter made by the Commission. The department has no intentions of undermining the chapter 9 institutions."

The Star