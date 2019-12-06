Johannesburg - A Gauteng doctor facing a charge of gross dishonesty for allegedly claiming two years of overtime that he didn't do has been appointed CEO of the Far East Rand hospital.
Dr Zachariah Mathaba was appointed despite having a cloud hanging over his head that he allegedly claimed money for work he didn't do.
In a response to the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom at the Legislature, Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku revealed that Mathaba had applied for commuted/fixed overtime from September 1 2017 to last year as well as from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year and "did not fulfill his commuted overtime contractual obligation".
It's believed that this happened while he was a doctor at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.
Masuku confirmed that Mathaba was appointed despite the fact that a disciplinary process against him started in January and was still ongoing.