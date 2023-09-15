Doctors ride 16 000km in a water fundraiser

Johannesburg - Pretoria doctors Jean Cooper and De Witt Oosthuizen are gearing up to embark on a 16 000km journey from Pretoria to Madrid across 20 countries through a motorcycle challenge to raise funds for clean water. Starting their expedition tomorrow at 11am from Trax Moto KTM in Silverlakes in Pretoria, doctors Cooper and Oosthuizen will, over the next three months, chart a course along the West Coast of Africa to ultimately reach Madrid, Spain.

The best friends mapped their chosen route based on advice from seasoned truck drivers, promising safer roads through Africa. Their journey will take them through countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cameroon, to test their resolve and resilience. By covering 16 000km with their motorcycles and whatever else they can carry, the pair aim to raise R3.2 million through a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, with the hopes of achieving their goal, which would enable them to bring access to water to a rural community of at least 4 800 people. According to the doctors, every R700 raised would enable them to ensure one person's reliable daily access to water, while every R2800 would provide an entire family with this essential resource.

Dr Jean Cooper and Dr De Witt Oosthuizen on a motorcycle campaign to raise funds for water for rural villages in the Free State. Photo Supplied Dr. Oosthuizen, whose medical qualifications include rural medicine, added that the expedition served as a chance to make a difference to the lives of those in need. Which is why he said that they remained unwavering in their commitment to finding a new rhythm for their lives and inspiring other South Africans to do the same. "We're tackling the journey to find a new rhythm for our lives. That also means knowing what to take and what to leave, in many respects." The doctors have committed to installing 100 rainwater tanks in rural Free State communities that lack easy access to fresh water to ensure the villages have a sustainable source of clean water.