Johannesburg - A recent survey conducted by DearSA has revealed that 94% of the participants do not support the postal amendment bill, 4% aren't fully in agreement, and only 1% support it. The survey, which resulted in a landslide majority opposing the proposed legislation, was designed to gauge public sentiment on the bill.

In the fiscal years 2021–2022, irregular spending at the South African Post Office increased by R118 million. During a recent meeting of Parliament's portfolio committee on communication, Postbank's interim CEO Lucas Ndala, admitted failure to follow due procurement processes as a key reason for the bank's irregular spending. Joyce Nkonyane, a senior manager at the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), said that it was sad that the inappropriate spending was caused by services purchased without the necessary contracts in place and non-adherence to procurement processes.

She said: "We encourage citizens to weigh in on the Postbank Amendment Bill." DearSA CEO Gideon Joubert added: "The bill, which is currently being debated in the National Assembly, seeks to establish Postbank as an independent state bank, separate from the SA Post Office." He said that it has sparked much debate, with supporters contending that a state bank could provide affordable banking services while also strengthening the economy. Concerns have been raised, however, about security, controls, and cyber-security, as well as Postbank's dependence on the financially troubled Post Office.