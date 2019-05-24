Poisoning of dogs as a precursor to further crimes is common. File picture

Johannesburg - Fidelity ADT said it was concerned with the rising number of dog poisoning incidents within their guarding areas and is advising dog owners to be cautious and take care of their ‘beloved’ animals. This is after four dogs recently died from poisoning by the robbers who later ransacked their owners' houses.

The incidents were reported in Discovery, Strubensvallei, Weltevreden Park and Fleurhof between February and May.

On February 28 robbers had poisoned the dogs in order for them to gain access to a Discovery property.

On March 28, a Fidelity ADT client phoned the company and alerted them of a robbery in the early hours of the morning in Strubensvallei. A dog had been poisoned in that incident.

Similar incidents were also reported in Weltevreden Park and Fleurhof on April 17 and May 13 respectively.

The security company said it would be upping its presence in areas that have been specifically identified to ensure greater visibility and support for the residents.

The company's marketing manager, Charnel Hattingh, said residents need to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or vehicles seen in the area to the company or the police.

“Usually we see a spate of house robberies following incidents of dog poisonings so we all need to work together to ensure these properties are secure,” she added.

Dr Hannekom from Onderstepoort Academic Hospital said if a dog owner suspects that their dog has been poisoned they should immediately take it to a vet.

Hannekom added that owners can try to treat the dogs themselves, but it was always better to seek veterinary assistance as soon as possible.

According to Hannekom signs may vary depending on the type of poison swallowed and they can be as mild as lethargy, malaise, and weakness to gastrointestinal signs like vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, and nausea.

“More severe signs can include agitation, twitching, seizures, or even a coma,” Hannekom said.

“If your pet has started vomiting, gather a sample of it in a plastic bag and take it with you to your vet immediately. It may be used for testing and analysis,” Hannekom added.

Hattingh said all poison cases must be reported to the police and request them to remove any suspected poison residues from the property.

The Star contacted police stations in the areas where the poisoning happened and police said no incidents of dog-poisoning were reported.