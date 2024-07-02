Doing it for Madiba, Siya Kolisi raises hand to stop hunger

South Africa’s leading rugby player and humanitarian Siya Kolisi, through his foundation, the Siya Kolisi Foundation, has raised his hand to put an end to poverty through a partnership with KFC’s Add Hope. This July, and coinciding Mandela Month, in a partnership between the Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope, every R2 donated by KFC customers will go directly to the foundation – and it will be matched by the chicken brand.

The partners have also launched a television commercial supporting the campaign which features Siya singing Igwijo and being joined by young Add Hope beneficiaries. The children in the ad, all from Afrika Tikkun’s Wings of Life Centre in Diepsloot, Joburg, are shown dreams of a limitless future. They’re able to do this only because the nutritious meals prepared by the Add Hope partner allow them to think beyond their hunger. Rachel Kolisi, CEO of the Siya Kolisi Foundation said when the super athlete set up his foundation in 2020, he wanted to focus on issues such as food security, education and sport, as well as gender-based violence, which is why this new partnership sparked an interest in the Springboks captain.

“These are all areas where Add Hope does incredible work, so we’re delighted to partner with Add Hope in relieving the hunger and malnutrition that affects nearly one in four South African households,” she said. Rachel said the foundation will use the funds received from the Add Hope campaign to bolster its efforts to ensure food security and promote education through nutrition. “Specifically, the proceeds will support the six Siyaphakama schools in Zwide by providing breakfasts for about 4 000 children. The foundation will also offer nutritious meals to children who attend the after-school sports programme, further reinforcing its commitment to nurturing their potential and well-being.”

Rachel said Siya often depended on the one meal a day he received at school, which gave him enough energy to train with the Bombers Rugby Club in Zwide. “Now we want to do the same for today’s hungry children. Millions of R2 Add Hope donations have been changing children’s lives since 2009, and we’re excited to play our part during July with the support of KFC and its customers,” Rachel said. Grant Macpherson, KFC Africa chief marketing officer, said the partnership with Kolisi was a shared vision for change for young children who are impacted negatively by poverty.