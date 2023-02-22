Though Don Design was the subject of interest after the release of the CCTV footage detailing the events of the night the rapper was killed alongside Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, the Forbes family publicly denounced the malicious assumptions spread online.

"My heart is shattered, and the past couple of days have been nothing short of surreal. I am writing this with great difficulty, trying to put into words what you really meant to me. I would never have imagined that I would be putting together such a message. I keep thinking about all the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is."

"I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I'm in awe of all that you have accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity. I will try my level best to follow the path you have laid for us."

"To Uncle Tony, Aunty Lynne, Stef, Baby K, Nadia, & Zinhle - with heartfelt sympathy, may the Lord heal your hearts and comfort your souls. Let prayer be your ray of hope. Prayer has the power to transform pain and lift your spirits so that you may overcome this moment. I love you. Kiernan, you have left this world without me, but someday, in my heart of hearts, I believe we will meet again and be together again," he shared.