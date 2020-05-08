Don't experiment with teachers and pupils by reopening schools prematurely during pandemic, union warns Motshekga

Johannesburg - A workers union has raised concerns about the planned reopening of schools, saying teachers, support staff, pupils and their families must not be used as an experiment during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This is after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that her department was planning to resume teaching by allowing different grades back into the classroom in phases, starting with Grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June. She also said the return dates were based on whether schools were deemed safe. However, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) said the coronavirus pandemic was still far from over and that it was too early to reopen the country’s schools and kindergartens. The union said schools must only be reopened when authorities can ensure everyone's 100 percent safety. "If the Department of Basic Education is serious about saving the 2020 academic year, they need to figure out how to safely reopen the schools and day-care centers. NUPSAW demands schools only be reopened when authorities can ensure everyone's 100% safety," they said. A few days ago an application which sought to block the government from resuming teaching at schools under level 4 of the nationwide lockdown was struck off the roll at the Limpopo High Court.

The case had been taken to court by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training and the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation on an urgent basis saying "the plan to open schools did not “protect children’s right to life because pupils will be exposed to the possibility of contracting Covid-19. Children, unlike adults, are not responsible enough to look after themselves”.

NUPSAW has also echoed the same sentiment saying the government needs to focus on the health, wellbeing and emotional resilience of the learners including workers because a lot of parents have spoken of their fears about sending their children back to school if a phased reopening of classrooms begins.

"Teachers, support staff, pupils and their families must not be used as an experiment and it would be negligent for any government to ignore the scientific evidence and thereby endanger lives.

"If schools reopen, the education system needs about 3 million masks, especially for those in lower grades who won’t like to wear them for too long.

"This health protocol cannot be applied as it is, especially in nursery schools as teaching is based on the handling of objects, especially in the nursery. If teachers have to disinfect objects each time a child has handled them, it’ll be impossible more especially for schools without such adequate facilities to fight the virus.

The union said any decision about schools should also take into account South Africa’s level of infection and the ability to detect and respond. It also said when children eventually return to the classroom, the school schedules will need to be re-fixed. Methods to limit infection could include much greater spacing between desks, alternate attendance by pupils on different days or times of the day, and allowing only one class at a time into the playground, the union said.

"There is no clarity as to how social distancing would or could be carried out in schools. While we all want to see a return to some sort of normality, but it's early to talk about a return date. NUPSAW remains concerned about its own members’ safety, as well as the common sense of carrying hygiene measures with learners.

"NUPSAW notes that the government needs more time to establish what effect the loosening of the most restrictive measures in schools will have on the progress of the pandemic before it begins on a further easing of the shutdown.

"Schools can only operate safely if there are important operational changes in place to ensure effective social distancing, as well as strong hygiene routines and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) where required."

