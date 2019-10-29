On Monday, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced at Rand Water offices in Glenvista, Joburg, that a plan had been developed to tackle the crisis that had hit Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.
Sisulu made an appeal to residents to use water sparingly as South Africa was experiencing higher temperatures and low rainfall.
“We are experiencing high temperatures and increased demand for water, however, we are also experiencing very low rainfall.
“Rainfall is difficult to predict in the short term but what is compounding our situation right now are indications that our rainfall will become harder to predict,” added Sisulu.