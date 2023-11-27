Don’t party with corrupt officials, Malema warns EFF members in Free State

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party members in the Free State to distance themselves from the corruption of the ANC in the province. Malema said corruption in the province had continued under the previous and current ANC leadership, which meant that service delivery remained in the background while leaders spent money meant for service delivery entertaining themselves with endless braais.

Malema was addressing party members in Bloemfontein on Sunday as part of his interactions with ground forces ahead of next year’s elections, and singled out Cogta and Human Settlements MEC Ketso “Toto” Makume as being corrupt. “All this corruption is known in the EFF, but you do not talk about it. This is because somehow, some of you drink with these people and you benefit from this corruption.You do not talk about the theft and corruption that is happening under Toto because you drink with him every day and night. You drink together using taxpayers’ money. You must know that when you drink with Toto, you are drinking money meant for service delivery to buy ventilating machines for the hospitals,” he said. Makume was elected the deputy provincial chairperson of the province early this year after receiving 346 votes. Makume defeated former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni, who received 307 votes, and was later installed as Cogta and Human Settlements MEC.

Malema said people were dying in the province because of rampant corruption. “People are dying. You are eating money meant for service delivery with Toto in Mangaung. You are corrupt and you think you can fool us. Our people are suffering in the schools of the Free State. There are no proper schools. No beautiful schools have ever been built since these people have taken over the government yet there is no EFF to hold them accountable and challenge these people. Comrades, live ethical lives and do not accept money from ANC thugs because you will not be able to speak against their corruption,” he said. Malema said he was also aware that some EFF members were working with former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in building Magashule’s party, the African Congress for Transformation, in Metsimaholo.

He said the Red Berets were not dismayed by the behaviour of these “opportunists” as they were on their way out. Malema said supporters must be active in their areas and organise activities to bring the communities together. He said Bloemfontein had become a sewage dump thanks to corruption.