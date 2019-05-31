Saray Khumalo made history by becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest this month. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Being open to trying something new is what pushed Saray Khumalo to achieve her dreams. Khumalo believes that her openness to adventure and learning new things is what propelled her to be the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest in Nepal two weeks ago.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things. Find that passion and embrace it. Don’t wait for the world to cheer you on, work hard at it and once you succeed the world will cheer you on.

“There is no time to be complacent,” she said.

Khumalo’s love for hiking started when she was a teenager.

“I was part of the Pathfinder Club at church and we did a lot of hiking and camping. You find your way on the mountain using a compass.

“We usually did one big hike once a year. Then I had Kilimanjaro as a bucket-list item,” she said.

It was the first peak she conquered and that also started her on the path of giving back to the community. So far, she has conquered Kilimanjaro, Elbrus in Russia, Aconcagua in Argentina and Everest.

“When we did Kili, we raised funds for a school in Benoni and that just changed my life.

“When we were handing over the outdoor gym and one of the kids looked at me and said, ‘You really do come from the township and you did this for us.’

“That did something to me and I wondered if we are being the example that the next generation needs to see. It just made me want to do more,” she said.

For this expedition, Khumalo raised R135000 for Summits with a Purpose which funds schooling for the underprivileged.

While the trip was successful, her teammate Irish Professor Seamus Lawless died on their return from the top.

“Losing Seamus was very hard. Leaving Camp 4 without him was one of the most difficult things we had to do.”

She said while she would like more people to experience the mountain, it was not for everyone.

This season has been one of the deadliest in the 66-year hiking history of the mountain with a recorded 11 deaths. The high number of fatalities have been attributed to the short hiking window and the hordes of climbers that showed up.

“It’s important to be physically fit; the fittest you have been in your life. You want to be able to enjoy the experience.

If you do the Comrades, they say you should have run a marathon in that year.

“I think it is important for Everest to come up with a way of checking that people are equipped and are not putting themselves and the shepherds in danger.

“Saying that, there is the reality of global warming. Summit windows are no longer big and open as they used to be,” Khumalo added.

Born in Lusaka, Zambia, she lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa.

On her favourite summit, Khumalo said: “Everest is bitter-sweet but Kilimanjaro will remain dear to me.

“On Kili, I was learning and did a lot of things wrong. It’s a mountain I want to go back to one day and take others along.”

All she wants to do now is rest until she goes to work on Tuesday .