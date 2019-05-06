Dope Saint Jude is one of the South African acts lined up to heat up the MTN Bushfire Festival stage taking place in eSwatini from May 24-26.

Known for its afrocentric ethos and strong focus on African music, culture and the arts, MTN Bushfire is set to raise the bar at this year’s festival. The music extravaganza is fast selling out with the full festival tickets for the event, both Golden Lounge and Main Arena, as well as al the camping at the festival being completely sold out.

In addition to festival headliners from West Africa; Asa and Mr. Eazi and Kenya’s Blinky Bill, a range of exciting other artists have already been announced and the full artist line-up is available on the festival website with the final programme to be announced soon.

The diverse music line-up, combined with the spirit of celebration and tolerance that is Bushfire are what make the festival a living-breathing ecosystem that welcomes over 29 000 guests every year to the Malkerns Valley in Eswatini.

Performing at the event this year is Cape Town’s Dope Saint Jude, a hip hop artist who explores themes of gender, politics, race and sexuality in her music.

Born Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius, the rapper is an activist and a hustler using music to spread her message. She spoke to The Star about Africa and the music scene:



TS: What message are you trying to get across with your music?

DSJ: I am trying to use my music to empower me and those who listen to it.

TS: How do you celebrate Africa?

DSJ: I believe that everything I do is a celebration of Africa as I am an African.

TS: What is your take on the reception of African music across the continent?

DSJ: African music is experiencing a big surge in the international music industry.

TS: Are there any particular artists from the continent that you would like to collaborate with?

DSJ: I would love to collaborate with Msaki, Mlindo the vocalist and Sjava.

TS: What is in store for your Bushfire performance?

DSJ: I will present my show with a live band and it will be an explosive display of self-expression.

TS: What is your advice to first-time festival-goers?

DSJ: Take your time to listen to the different acts, as live shows develop over the course of a few songs. Dress warmly and have fun.

MTN Bushfire also has a festival app scheduled to be released this week in line with the #BringYourFire "green" mandate, a commitment to environmental sustainability.

This year, the festival embraces the #GreenYourFire theme through delivering a paperless festival.

For more information, see: https://www.bush-fire.com/explore/lineup/