In this file picture, legendary Dorothy Masuka performs at the 17th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2016. Picture: Bheki Radebe

Legendary jazz musician Dorothy Masuku was remembered as an icon who loved and was driven by music at her funeral yesterday. Methodist minister Vusi Vilakati showered Masuku with praise during his sermon.

“As you lie there, may you give us a last song. This country needs songs. Songs that will tell us about the life that you lived. Songs that will tell us what it means to live in a lesser way than live purposefully. We need songs that will disentangle the pain from the past and set us free for the future. Mam Dorothy, will you compose one more song that will show us how freedom looks like?” said Vilakati.

The “African Queen” was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday in Joburg.

The funeral service was filled with celebratory moments from those close to her. Among those who attended were former president Thabo Mbeki and Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Jazz musician Abigail Kubeka, speaking at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus, described Masuku as someone who sang with great passion.

“She was very spiritual. She had a voice that pierced into your ears and straight into your heart.

“She called herself the African Queen. Because of that, she said, she could be buried anywhere in Africa,” Kubeka added.

Granddaughter Kowanna Masuku said: “Dorothy was not just a phenomenal and legendary singer, but also a grandmother. She taught me everything I needed to know. I will forever cherish that.”

Zimbabwean government representative Nicholas Moyo said Masuku was Zimbabwe’s “Aunty Dot”.

“We have lost a legend in Zim. And we have come here not to mourn but to celebrate with you the work of the legend,” Moyo said.

Mthethwa described Masuku’s music as soulful and said it spoke to the “politics of our times”.

“Mam Dorothy never failed to make a point about her Africanness. She was not just a singer, but an architecture of her own destiny.

“She gave us a power to rebuild the world,” he said.

Mthethwa slammed people who he said used funerals as a platform to promote their political agendas.

Masuku, who was originally from Zimbabwe and made her home in South Africa, died on February 23 at her home in Joburg.