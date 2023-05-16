Johannesburg - A rapist with an "engaging personality" has been sentenced to a double life sentence by the Mothibistad Regional Court. This after the court was informed of how, on April 29, 2019, a 39-year-old victim, together with another adult female, met Lesetja Keikabile whilst out with friends in the Mothibistad area in the Northern Cape.

Keikabile was with the victim and other friends at a local bar, and when it was time to leave, a friend of his requested a lift home as the others were driving in a different direction. Due to what the court described as an "engaging personality," the victim had no reason not to trust him. However, while driving to Keikabile's residence, the victim was provided with an incorrect address by him, and when they arrived at the place the accused began to choke the victim in the vehicle.

The victim attempted to fight back but was unable to do so, and he proceeded to rape her numerous times. The victim, with the help of friends, told her boyfriend, and Keikabile was apprehended and handed to the police at the local police station, where he was formally charged and arrested the same evening. The prosecution successfully opposed bail, and the accused was remanded in custody.

The case hit a hurdle, however, as it ended up being provisionally struck off the roll as the court awaited DNA evidence. In the interim, despite Keikabile being released on warning for the first rape matter, he again used the same modus operandi to claim another victim. The second incident took place on June 8, 2022, when he met an 18-year-old woman selling food outside a Mothibistad tavern.

According to the victim, due to business being slow on the night in question, she decided to close early, and was then invited by her sister to enjoy two drinks at the tavern, which she agreed to. When it was time to leave the tavern, the 'charming' Keikabile offered her a lift home, which she accepted, as she also found him to have an “engaging personality” and had no reason to fear him. Even though the victim directed him to her home, instead of dropping her off safely, he drove to an abandoned area close to the victim's home, Keikabile proceeded to choke her causing severe bruising to her throat, and thereafter raped her numerous times.

The victim managed to escape and run to her home, where she reported the incident to the police the following day. The accused was arrested and the prosecution successfully opposed bail again, and he was remanded until the conclusion of his case. During his trial, the prosecution, led by Regional Court Prosecutor Bernice Bronkhorst, argued that the accused had a modus operandi, as both victims had met him while out with friends, with both complainants describing him as engaging.

Bronkhorst said both complainants were lured into a motor vehicle with the accused who thereafter choked the victims before raping them. The prosecution further argued that it was the accused’s personality that falsely created the impression that he could be trusted. In aggravation of the sentence, the court was asked not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, with the state emphasising the seriousness of the offences as well as the fact that the accused was a danger to society, and did not show any remorse as he committed the second crime while he was still on warning in the first case.