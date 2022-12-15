Johannesburg - The question of why Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister and ANC MP, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, is being hauled before disciplinary authorities, but former MP Derek Hanekom was never taken to task when he agreed with the EFF that former president Jacob Zuma should step down as president, has raised eyebrows. Despite receiving praise for her defiance after voting for the adoption of the Section 89 report on Phala Phala, Dlamini Zuma is set to face the music for her decision.

Dlamini Zuma was among the ANC representatives in Parliament to go against the party line when she voted with the opposition to adopt the Section 89 independent panel of the report, which was debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday. Dlamini-Zuma was informed by the ANC's acting secretary-general, Paul Mashatile, that she would be disciplined. On taking the stand, Dlamini-Zuma characterised herself as a dedicated member of the party who serves at the behest of its leader, the president.

“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini Zuma said. Hanekom safeguarded his meeting with the EFF, where the removal of former president Jacob Zuma was discussed, and explained that parliamentarians meet all the time. “I had a meeting with one member of the EFF at the time, and when you’re in Parliament, you have such meetings all the time. I sat down and had coffee with one prominent member of the EFF — a meeting he requested, I should say. We discussed how to deal with the difficult times in the country’s history, and there was no way I would refuse discussions of that nature. The year 2017 was a year in which we saw mass action ... our country was in a crisis, and we know all that centred on our then president," Hanekom told SABC news when it happened.

“The Sta”r recently reported that political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe agreed with Dlamini Zuma that the decision to let Ramaphosa escape was imposed on NEC members. “Nothing will happen to her. There would be a revolt. Besides, she can challenge whatever disciplinary processes will be instituted against her,” Seepe said. He added that the NEC mishandled the debate.

