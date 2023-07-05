Double tragedy as two Ekurhuleni pupils take their own lives

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has been struck by a double tragedy following the untimely passing of two Ekurhuleni pupils. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Wednesday that he was saddened by the deaths of a Grade 8 girl pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School in Ekurhuleni and a Grade 12 girl pupil from Nigel High School, also in Ekurhuleni, who unfortunately took their own lives on Tuesday, July 4, and Thursday, June 29, respectively.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said that according to information at the department’s disposal, the pupil from Nigel High School consumed poison at home on June 29 and died. “Subsequently, the learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the evening. She was rushed to a nearby medical facility,” Mabona said. Tragically, the pupil died in the vehicle on the way to the get medical attention.