Double tragedy hits David Makhubo High School

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane acknowledged two tragic learner deaths at David Makhubo High School in Kaalfontein, Midrand. What began as a memorial service to bid farewell to a Grade 10 learner who succumbed to illness on May 2, turned into another sombre occasion a week later.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona at the memorial service on May 9 to honour the memory of the Grade 10 learner, a sombre event unfolded. “Among the gathered mourners a Grade 12 learner collapsed in the school yard. Initially perceived as a fainting spell, the gravity of the situation soon became apparent to educators as they swiftly responded to the distressing scene and the learner’s parents were informed. Emergency services were summoned, and the learner’s parents were informed, Mabona said.

He said to keep everyone calm and avoid causing panic at the memorial service, they did not immediately reveal the whole tragic situation. The Grade 12 learner succumbed and the heartbreaking news was disclosed the following day, on May 10, at an assembly convened to address the grieving school community. “Before the announcement could be made, learners overwhelmed by the unfolding events experienced fainting spells. This incident has been captured in videos that have since gone viral on social media platforms.

“Amid the grief, chaos descended on the school premises on May 10, as certain members of the community entered the grounds. Reports emerged of learners being driven from the school premises after acts of looting, including the plundering of vital school resources such as food supplies from the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). “Circuit management was on-site throughout May 9 to oversee the subsequent disruptions. “Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the Grade 12 learner,” Mabona said.