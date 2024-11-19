DPSA backs Mia le Roux’s courageous withdrawal from Miss Universe

The Disabled People South Africa (DPSA), the country’s premier organisation advocating for disability rights and inclusion, said it reaffirmed its unwavering support for Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux. The body said this commitment comes after Le Roux’s courageous decision to withdraw from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, due to health reasons.

The Miss South Africa organisation announced her exit from the competition a few hours before it took place last week. DPSA is a non-profit and democratic cross-disability body made up of member organisations of disabled people that mobilises and advocates for their rights for attainment of equal opportunity. It is recognised as the national assembly of disabled people by Disabled People International (DPI), which has observer status in the United Nations.

National Chairperson, Patrick Mahlakoane, emphasised: “Mia’s decision to prioritise her health demonstrates her strength, resilience, and dedication to self-care. We commend her for putting her well-being above all else and acknowledge the immense pressure that comes with representing a nation on the global stage.” DPSA acknowledges Le Roux’s groundbreaking participation as the first deaf contestant in Miss Universe history and her invaluable contributions to promoting disability awareness, empowerment, and inclusion. “Mia’s legacy extends far beyond the pageant. Her tireless advocacy has inspired a nation, challenged stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations of individuals with disabilities to participate in mainstream platforms,” Mahlakoane said.