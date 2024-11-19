Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates 38 months of marriage with Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Renowned media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni toasted to more years into their beloved marriage as they continue to share more fond memories together. Known for their vibrant personal lives and engaging social media presence, the couple took to Instagram to publicly honour this significant milestone in their relationship.

In a heart-warming post, Musa poured out his affection for his wife and stated, “Top of the list of things I need to do again is marrying Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. She deserves another celebration of my dedication and love to her. My dear wife and future mother of our amazing and talented children (give us 5-10 years, please! We are still enjoying our two-man family), happy 38 months married.” Musa, who is well-known on social media for his witty posts, had also recently reminded his admirers of his wife’s unparalleled beauty. His playful banter included: “This post’s only purpose is to remind you guys that my wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, is the most beautiful woman in the world. I don’t care what you have to say. Go argue with your landlord. Liesl looks like how sleep feels after you’ve pressed snooze. Liesl looks like everything is going to be alright.”