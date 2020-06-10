Dr Musa Mthombeni shines light on mental health during Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Celebrity Dr Musa Mthombeni channelling his medical skills to be part of a three step campaign that shines light on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor joined Metropolitan in encouraging South Africans to talk about their experiences linked to the pandemic through its new campaign “Three Word Stories”, providing easy-to-use steps that will help consumers navigate the “new normal”. Covid-19 has brought about uncertainty to a lot of people, without any knowledge of how long the pandemic will last, many South Africans and the economy have taken strain. Momentum Metropolitan group chief marketing officer Nontokozo Madonsela said: “This campaign aims to inspire mental strength so that we can all cope better with life in a Covid-19 world. “South Africans are facing tremendous challenges, and understand that life will never be the same.”

Dr Mthombeni, who is an ambassador for the campaign, expressed his delight at being part of an initiative which is playing a vital role in shining light on mental health.

“I’m happy to be part of this, it’s important for me because I deal with the physical and I guess in a lot of health facilities there is no focus on mental health although there are departments for that,” he said.

Mthombeni said it is important for people to note the normal mental toll that people endure, such as job security and worrying about the next meal and their health.

“With this opportunity I get to step out of that and get to really tackle people’s everyday issues and talk towards them.

“I think it is important to say it’s okay, we are all in this together, let’s do something about this together and acknowledge the problems that exist and come up with ways to increase our mental fortitude and strength towards these problems,” he said.

According to Metropolitan, a recent study on Covid-19 and mental health conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), states that 65% of the 1214 respondents admitted to feeling stressed as a result of South Africa’s lockdown, while more than half (55%) said that anxiety and panic were challenges they had personally experienced.

Each week, Metropolitan will use the airwaves as well as print and digital media to enable dialogue on a variety of issues, ranging from education to parenting in the time of Covid-19.

The campaign is said to run for five weeks starting from this week and will tackle different issues on a weekly basis.

Motivational speakers will spearhead the campaign in partnership with radio personalities, who will take to the airwaves and facilitate the conversations.

The first three weeks of the show will tackle word stories given by the motivational speakers and the last two will enable audiences to share their own word stories and people will get a chance to weigh in on those words.

In light of the campaign Mthombeni shared that people who feel that their anxiety is severely overwhelming should seek help.

“You need to know the limits of your own anxiety, you know what is severely overwhelming to you so in and around being coached around mental strength and resilience and the confidence to think about what is causing your problems.

“You need to know when you are not feeling good.

“The first step is talking to someone, whether a family member, close friend or a pastor, if that is not coming to the resolution and you are beginning to have symptomatic reactions such as panic attacks go to a facility that will help with a physical review as well as assign a social worker or someone to assist you.”

The “Three Word Stories” campaign is a radio series that will air on radio stations namely Ukhozi FM, Motsweding FM, Lesedi FM, Umhlobo Wenene and Thobela FM.