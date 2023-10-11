Disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer, advocate Machini Motloung, said that he is not clear whether his client will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court today due to illness. Advocate Motloung said Magudumana is unwell and that he engaged the doctor where she is kept in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.

“The doctor who treated her told me that Magudumana and other inmates were sick since Monday due to food poisoning,” said Motloung. Appearing upset, Motloung said Magudumana was on the floor after collapsing due to ill-health at a nearby Park Road police station holding cells after being transported from Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre, which is about two hours from the court. Motloung said Magudumana’s rights and dignity are being violated. He expressed his dismay at the manner she is being treated because she is “Dr Magudumana”.

He said Magudumana was dragged out, wrapped in a blanket, and splashed into a police van and transported to court. He said she was being treated in inhuman conditions and unfairly. “I confirm that my client collapsed and is on the floor at Park Road police station. It beats me why she is there, unless they were aware that she is unfit and unwell. She is on the floor. I don't want to divulge further information to humiliate her,” said Motloung. He said he went to the police station but was not allowed inside. He said he is now going to engage the NPA.

“This is an unnecessary drama. This is the worst form of a case where someone is treated with indignity just because she is Dr Magudumana. We are all equal before the law,” he said. Magudumana’s lover, convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester, and 11 other accused in the daring prison escape case are back in court today to face the music. The pair were arrested in April this year in Arusha, Tanzania, and subsequently deported back to the country.

Government spent R1 million to transport them back to the country, Bester made a daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility, run by the G4S security company, in May last year. Last month, appearing in court, Bester also accused authorities of treating him unfairly, saying that he is handcuffed while inside his cell at Kgosi Mampuru III prison in Pretoria.