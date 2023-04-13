Dr Nandipha to appear alongside her dad in court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing, among other charges, murder. She will be housed in a prison in Kroonstad until her next appearance. She spent the day under a heavy police guard.

Magudumana seemed a bit shaken, wearing an olive-green sportswear top. She kept her face down, and wore a face mask. When asked by journalists in the bathroom inside court if they could ask her questions, she hesitantly nodded her head (yes). When asked if she wanted to say anything, she shook her head (no) while blinking vigorously, as cameras were flashing. The case was postponed to April 17 for bail information and possible bail application.

Magudumana appeared alongside 44-year-old camera installer Teboho Lipholo - neither got bail. This means four accused, including Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni and G4S security employees Senohe Matsoara, will appear in court for allegedly assisting Bester in his brazen walk out of prison. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, in a media briefing, told journalists that a high-level delegation led by the Department of Home Affairs sent to Tanzania on Monday had successfully concluded the deportation of the fugitives.

“We can confirm that these fugitives have been returned to South Africa. Bester has been readmitted into the Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum correctional facility, and Magudumana is under arrest pending her first court appearance,” Lamola said. Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that Magudumana faces charges or murder. “The charges Magudumana will be facing are aiding escape, murder of a number of bodies and violation of bodies. She will also be facing fraud charges,” Masemola said.

According to reports, Magudumana had in the past claimed three bodies and had claimed to be Bester’s customary wife. Magudumana claimed that one of the bodies was that of her father. At the moment, it was unclear to whom the bodies belonged, as police have remained quiet on the subject.

One body was found floating in a stream a few days after it was claimed. According to reports, it still had a name tag. Another body was found in cell 35, which housed Bester. Bester, Magudumana and Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night. It is believed that the suspects tried to resist arrest.The pair were arrested by Tanzanian police and Interpol.

The pair arrived at Lanseria Airport, north of Joburg, yesterday morning. Bester was placed in a SAPS nyala and taken to Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum Correctional facility while Magudumana was placed in a private car surrounded by female officers. She was later transported to the Free State to appear in court. Bester faked his death and walked out of the public-private Mangaung facility in May last year. Masemola, during a parliamentary committee yesterday, confirmed that the Mozambican national, Alberto, did not have an ID with him. He (Masemola) told the committee that South African authorities verified his nationality through his criminal record.

“Hounarable chair, we verified him through this criminal record of the previous crime that he committed in various correctional facilities in South Africa,” Masemola said. Some social media users on Twitter and Tiktok admitted that they are feeling sorry for Magudumana as she stood in court while others accused her of plotting the next escape. “I feel sorry for her, I won’t lie- after all, she is human and we all do mistakes,” said King Khuba.

“Magudumana is probably planning their next escape sitting there,” said Motshewa Qhali. Reacting after the pair landed and authorities confirming that Bester was being housed at Kgosi Mampuru, EFF leader Julius Malema called for him to be moved to Ebongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. Ebokweni is known as the country’s most secure prison and has housed dangerous criminals like the late serial-rapist and armed robber from Mozambique, Anannias Mathe, who failed to escape from it after escaping from a Pretoria correctional facility in 2006. In 2013, Mathe was kept at Ebongweni C-Max facility. He used a hammer and chisel to break through the wall of his maximum-security cell on the third floor,