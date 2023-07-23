Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Bontle Modiselle lead Women Deliver conference in Rwanda

Johannesburg – Women’s issues such as gender-based violence and equality came under the spotlight at this year’s Women Deliver Conference 2023. Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Graça Machel, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and choreographer Bontle Modiselle led the Women Deliver 2023 Conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event, which brings together civil society and women’s rights activists along with the next generation of change-makers, saw more than 6 500 delegates descend on Kigali this past week. The week-long conference, held under the theme “Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions”, tackled issues of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the mist of increasing incidents of gender-based violence as well as climate change dimensions. The week’s activities showcased collaboration and advocacy through high-profile panel discussions, plenary sessions and film festival screenings.

Cassie Jangayi headed communications at P&G Sub-Sahara Africa, and the host of one of the sessions expressed her enthusiasm for the remarkable impact on the issues. "At P&G, we firmly believe that progress is best achieved through strong partnerships and collective effort. The Women Deliver Conference has been an incredible opportunity for us to come together to create a world where we all see ourselves as equal. Together, we can make more progress to enable women and girls to reach their full potential," Jangayi said. The event, which took place at the Kigali Convention Centre, saw a myriad speakers, with Modiselle representing young people as part of the Always Keeping Girls in School programme. She urged the expansion of menstrual health and hygiene.

“Women Deliver 2023 theme is focused on shaping the inclusive and co-created spaces that the world so desperately needs to advance sustainable solutions to gender equality. “The conference underscores the vital role of the Democratic system in advancing gender equality. Open democracies foster an enabling environment for women's political participation, policy, and law shaping, as well as protecting women's rights and the creation of equal opportunities. “They facilitate improved access to education and healthcare for girls and women while establishing effective mechanisms to combat GBV," Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

Unpacking the theme of the conference, Women Deliver Conference CEO Maliha Khan said it was important to create inclusive spaces for young women across the continent. “We have deliberately chosen this theme with action in mind. Spaces is because it is only when we create inclusive spaces that we can get to the heart of our challenges. Solidarity, because when we work together and take collective action, we can create the Solutions needed to advance gender equality and improve the wellbeing of girls and women in all their interesting identities,” Khan said. Jangayi said part of the efforts being made are to get more young girls to participate in leadership programmes as well as tackle the stigma that comes with menstrual health through partnerships with menstrual health awareness campaigns.