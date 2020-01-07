Dr Richard Maponya’s last moments









Richard Maponya being interviewed by The Star at his Hyde Park, Joburg, home in this file picture. The business giant passed away peacefully at the age of 99 surrounded by his family yesterday. Ziphozonke Lushaba The family of business giant Richard Maponya said he was surrounded by all his children when he passed away peacefully yesterday morning after a short illness. Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko told The Star that Maponya had been with his family since his 99th birthday party celebrations on December 24. “He was surrounded by all of his children so he was very blessed because all of them were with him, even the ones who live outside the province,” he said. Sibeko said the family did not believe it would be the final celebrations when they hosted the party for him as he was still vibrant at the age of 99. “He was very jovial and he lived a really long life. Grandpa was a very active businessman, even at his age. He would get up every morning and go to his office,” he said.

He added that Maponya was so mentally sharp that he had a full-time secretary who kept a full diary at his office.

“It was always a situation where if he fell a little ill, he would take a day off but come back to work again and carry on.

“He never felt sorry for himself when he got sick. The family was shocked when he briefly fell ill and then passed away,” he said.

Sibeko said that Maponya's children would continue the legacy their father and mother Marina had created.

“He had perseverance and ethical leadership. Those are the things he imparted,” she said.

Condolences and tributes poured in for the business giant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called Maponya a pioneer and a man of extraordinary fortitude who paved the way for racial transformation.

“Dr Maponya’s life is a testament to resilience, determination and the power of vision: namely to see black business grow to assume its full role as a key participant and driver of our economy,” said the president.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said Maponya was an activist, a visionary and innovative leader in business and society in general.

“Dr Maponya was a first among equals.

“It is said that a thermometer measures the temperature, and a thermostat, creates the temperature. Dr Richard Maponya was a thermostat who lit up the business scene for decades with his infectious personality, diligence and brilliance,” Sacci said.

The University of Johannesburg extended its condolences to the entrepreneurial giant and said his contribution to South African development of several business enterprises was highly significant.

