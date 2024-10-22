‘Drag Race South Africa’ set to premiere in 2025

World of Wonder has officially announced the long-awaited green light for “Drag Race South Africa“, marking the first iteration of the acclaimed ”Drag Race“ franchise to emerge from the African continent. Fans around the world will soon be treated to an exciting new showcase of talent as casting for the series begins in South Africa in 2025, painting a vibrant picture of the rich cultural tapestry that the country has to offer.

The addition of “Drag Race South Africa” comes after years of calls from fans for a local version, especially since the iconic BeBe Zahara Benet made history as the first-ever winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” back in 2009, proudly celebrating her African roots along the way. The anticipation has been palpable, and now, the series aims to live up to those expectations by highlighting a brand-new cast of queens, each bringing their unique style, flair, and cultural heritage to the main stage. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder, expressed their excitement regarding this new venture.

“We have seen a host of gorgeous, talented queens hailing from across Africa grace the runway over the years, so now it’s time for a unique version from South Africa that includes the incredible talent the continent has to offer,” they stated. They further elaborated that their mission has always been to see the “Drag Race” franchise touch every continent, making this announcement a vital step in achieving that goal. This announcement not only signifies the expansion of the beloved “Drag Race” franchise, but also strengthens the global presence of WOW Presents Plus (WOWPP), which serves as the home for all international versions of the series, along with original WOW productions.