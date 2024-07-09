Drake to attend Uncle Waffles’ debut show in Toronto

Multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, is blazing trails in the music fraternity after announcing her debut show in Toronto, Canada, which saw a comment from internationally acclaimed rapper Drake. Zwane announced on Instagram that she will be headlining a show in Toronto for the first time on August 1, with the Canadian rapper also confirming his attendance.

“TORONTOOO00000! For the first time. We have a date! We love Waffles Headline Show on 1st August Tickets linked in bio. Be prepared for a showwww babiess,’’ said Zwane. “I’ll be there,” he said in response to a post that has subsequently gained popularity on social media. The star, known for her global performances, recently made history by performing the amapiano genre at Coachella, marking the first amapiano DJ to perform at the festival.

Uncle Waffles has also recently released a new song titled Wadibusa, featuring Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, Pcee, and Djy Biza, showcasing her iconic upbeat dance rhythms that gained her fame. Her ecstatic and upbeat production sets the tone for the song, which starts out at a steady pace with traditional amapiano sounds. The song demonstrates Uncle Waffles’ continued growth, coming off the heels of her 2022 breakthrough single Tanzania (from the Red Dragon album), as well as the popularity of her 2023 singles Yahyuppiyah (from the Asylum album) and Peacock (from the Solace album).

After being previewed on social media, the song left fans clamouring for more. Eight weeks after it was officially released, it comfortably topped the local charts with around three million plays, and it is also dominating international charts. Since going viral dancing to Young Stunna’s song Adiwele at Zone 6 in 2021, Uncle Waffles’ star has continued to shine brightly as she’s graced major music stages across the globe, garnered numerous award nominations, and recently landed the prestigious role of campaign ambassador for Coca-Cola Wozzaah.