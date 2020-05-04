Drama as EFF shuts down Food Lovers Market over Covid-19 concerns

Johannesburg - The EFF on Monday morning refused shoppers into the Jabulani Mall's Food Lovers Market and then shut it down. This was after alleging a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 at food market's Soweto branch. The party claims the worker, who returned to work over the weekend after being away for two weeks, had been in quarantine. The EFF said they only got involved after the employee's colleagues at Jabulani Mall brought to their attention their fears after "one of their colleagues was put on 14 days quarantine by the doctor and now the employee is back at work without the company taking any precautionary measures". However, the franchise denied the allegation, saying the party went ahead to make those allegations and proceeded to close the store without any proof.

According to Food Lover's Market group director Nigel Meintjes, there was no staff member who had tested positive nor has any proof to the contrary been brought forward.

Meintjes said the staff member in question went on normal sick leave on April 16 and was booked off for two weeks until April 30.

"We understand that this was for influenza. She was not tested for Covid-19 as she did not show any symptoms," he said.

Upon her return to work, other staff members became uneasy in her presence and that's when some people asked for the intervention of the EFF.

According to Meintjes, an agreement was reached on Saturday that the woman would be tested and that the Gauteng Department of Health would be involved.

However, Meintjies said, the EFF returned to the store on Sunday disrupting trading and publicly demanding that the store be closed despite the agreement that the staff member in question would be tested.

"The store owners had no choice but to suspend trading for the day.

"Today (Monday) the store has been unable to commence trading because of continued intimidation by the EFF.

"The affected staff member (who had not reported for duty on Monday) has been taken by the Health Department for a Covid-19 test and we’re waiting for the outcome.

"If she tests positive, the franchisee will activate and follow all protocols which have been communicated to them in detail from Head Office.

"In the meantime, the franchisee intends reopening and will trade as normal. The EFF are urged to cease their agitation and intimidation as this is both disruptive and unsettling to the staff and the customers alike. We also call upon the South African Police Service to ensure that there is no disruption by any party to normal trade," he said.

