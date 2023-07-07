Drama surrounds burial of Mpumalanga Chief

Drama and suspicion surround the death of a Mpumalanga chief, who died and was buried, and then later exhumed for a post-mortem analysis. Chief Steve Mogane, of the Kgarudi Tribal Authority at Marite outside Hazyview, died last week after an illness.

The Star understands that the Chief’s siblings are now engaged in a bitter spat with his wife, who allegedly buried Mogane shortly after his death. Mogane’s family have accused his wife of trying to hide something and burying the Chief without clarity on what the cause of his death was. The matter reportedly went to the court but it was too late to interdict the Chief’s burial.

The remains of the late chief Steve Mogane have been exhumed at his homestead this evening. The chief was buried by his wife after the Royal family had attained a court interdict to stop the burial. The Royal family is demanding a postmortem to be conducted...#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/cMSQGT2y4X — Nhlamulo_Mabasa (@InnocentiaMaba2) July 3, 2023 Chief Mogane’s body was exhumed this week to allow doctors to finally do a post-mortem. On the other hand, Chief Mogane’s brother, Robert Mogane, was reluctant to engage media on the matter. Online publication, The African Times, reported that a close relative who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that the Chief’s remains were exhumed and taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Yes, it is true that his body was exhumed, and now we are waiting for the results of the autopsy, which will reveal the truth concerning his death,” a relative of the family told Tribal Times. Traditional experts said the tension in the family has been caused by clashes between western laws and cultural rights of passage or burial. “She (wife) was the one who proposed the post-mortem to the brother and sister of the Chief, and both of them disagreed, there’s no need for the post-mortem, let’s continue with the arrangement and bury the Chief. A Chief is not supposed to stay in the mortuary too long.