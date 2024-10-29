Dramatic shootout at Diepkloof Interchange: civilian takes down hijackers

In a shocking turn of events at the Diepkloof Interchange, an armed civilian defended himself against a group of suspected hijackers, leading to a deadly confrontation on a routine Tuesday morning. According to various witness reports, six men in two cars attempted to pull a motorist off the road, posing as law enforcement officers.

The victim, travelling along N1 North in Johannesburg, turned the tables on the hijackers. Eyewitnesses described a dramatic scene where attempts to hijack a white bakkie resulted in the civilian shooting down three of the alleged assailants. The incident unfolded near the notorious Diepkloof Hostel, an area known for truck robberies and other criminal activities. Local residents often feel unsafe, as highlighted by a municipal worker who remarked: “This place is notorious for hijackings, robberies, and other criminal elements.”

Reports indicate that the hijackers attempted to encircle the bakkie driver by signalling him to stop as if conducting a police check. When the driver, reportedly a security instructor, complied and exited his vehicle to inspect a supposed issue, he was confronted by three men armed with a knife. Without hesitation, the trained civilian drew his firearm and opened fire, fatally striking three suspects. Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a spokesperson for Gauteng police, provided further context, stating: “When approached, the driver was instructed not to move and that they wanted his car and not him. The man who had a firearm on his waist immediately responded and started shooting.”