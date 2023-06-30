Dream come true for ‘Shaka iLembe’ rising star Senzo Radebe

Johannesburg - From scooping the Hunk of the Year award at the 14th annual Feather Awards to making multiple on-screen appearances, Senzo Radebe continues to make big strides in his career journey. Radebe, who is a well-known actor, fitness fanatic, and DJ, speaks about the many talents and accolades he prides himself on.

Speaking to The Star, Radebe said he believed in letting his remarkable work speak for itself. He explained that he really appreciated the recognition he received for his work. Radebe, who recently bagged a role on the new Shaka iLembe television series, was also animated to share his new campaign with Nescafe Classic, where he spreads good news.

In his busy schedule, Radebe still finds the time to maintain a strict fitness regime, which will certainly add a refreshing take to his content creation for this campaign. "Nescafe aligns with my brand. If you want to get in shape without spending too much, the Nescafe new 200g pack that comes with 30g extra is a go-to, particularly with its pre-workout benefits. And if you love coffee, I don't think there's a better coffee than Nescafe," said Radebe. To ignite this campaign, the Abomama Bomthandazo star is enlisted alongside other well-known personalities, including radio personality and comedian Felix Hlophe, singer, personality, and entrepreneur Nqobile Ndlela, founder and CEO of the Angel Ndlela Group, Angel Ndlela, Dance choreographer Angelo Mokonenyane, and heavyweight TikToker Halle Robinson.

Radebe, who is passionate about storytelling and performance, says he has been waiting for people to see his talent. "For me, it was not about being recognised as Senzokuhle Radebe; I just wanted people to see my talent as an actor, be recognised as an actor, and tell stories that will be remembered. And I guess that is what is happening," said Radebe. Speaking about the good news shared in this campaign, the actor revealed the good news about acting in the drama series, Shaka iLembe.