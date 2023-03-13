Driven author uses his books to enlighten others

Johannesburg - Mthandazo Brian Maseko is a 26-year-old male who is passionate about imparting knowledge to the upcoming generation through his books. He produces educational content that seeks to enlighten people’s daily life practices that affect our economy, future, education, and other aspects of life.

Born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal, Maseko grew up in Johannesburg, where his passion for writing came to life during his high school years. Driven by the motive to be free, as he believes we are still oppressed, he published his book The African Decolonization Stratagem Umhlahlandlela in 2021. “Throughout my high school years, I have been endeavouring to write, but nothing has been successful. But in 2019 I started doing a lot of research, which led to my being able to publish my book in 2021.”

“My book is about decolonisation and how we revoke the systematic colonialism that we are currently suffering from, and I believe that everyone can participate in that through good systems and identifying what we are really capable of contributing to the struggle that we are currently facing.” He said he had been inspired by numerous scholars who had made him realise that for any movement to be initiated there needed to be scholars who actually become engineers of that movement. “My goal is to contribute to academic writing and end up publishing textbooks in African languages.”

“I have recognised that transferring knowledge to my learners as an educator is one of the important activities I should indulge in. I am working hard to improve learners’ perceptions of themselves and the world. “If we really mean to improve our education system, we should put it into practice. I believe in pragmatism, and it consists of the learner as the centre of education.” Maseko said he had sold books to higher education institutions and libraries across South Africa, as well as other African countries.

“I have also received support from the African diaspora. It would be correct to state that approximately close to 1 000 copies have been purchased. “It is of great interest to reveal the dramatically different changes brought about by my first book in my life. The book landed in the hands of numerous professors and doctors, who recommended it for their respective higher education institutions.” “Today, copies of The African Decolonization Stratagem are available in the libraries of Tshwane University of Technology (main campus, arts campus, Arcadia campus, Emalahleni campus, Soshanguve South campus, Soshanguve North campus), Unisa Sunnyside campus, University of Johannesburg Doornfontein campus, and Wits Parktown campus.”

He said being an author had also afforded him the opportunity to bring forth his ideas to society through radio stations such as Vuma FM, Sosha FM, Motsweding FM, Kasi FM, Tshwane FM, and many more. “This was one of the great experiences, because I managed to empower huge numbers of citizens across South Africa and other African countries.” “Although I am an author, as an individual I am also unique, and the first vital certitude I contemplate as the differentiating factor from other authors is that my work is inspired by the early producers of knowledge such as Ptah-hotep, who is known as one of the early philosophers in Africa.”

He added that as people we acquired knowledge from each other while adding our thoughts to the intellectual body of knowledge. “After a journey of reading a lot of books, articles, magazines and newspapers, and following other sources of knowledge, I recognised that I also had a scintilla of wisdom to add to the body of knowledge.” “This was accelerated by understanding that knowledge was not built in a single day, but that one intellectual would add their wisdom, and the other would add too, resulting in the development of disciplines.”

He is currently working as a pedagogical practitioner. He said one day he was surprised to encounter learners reading his book. “I literally thought they would struggle to understand, but the enthusiasm from their eyes revealed their appetite for reading more of the content. Researchers have been repeatedly purchasing copies, and others would request them from the community libraries.” “The demand from the African diaspora has also been sedate but leisurely increasing, and this shows that a number of people were attracted by the publication, and the Department of Arts and Culture had also been helpful in supporting the work,” said Maseko.