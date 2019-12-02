Johannesburg - A taxi driver was killed and his passengers injured when his vehicle was shot on Monday morning in Olievenhoutbosch.
The incident happened around 5am at the Plaza Taxi Rank.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said information was still sketchy but preliminary reports from the scene suggest that shots were fired at the vehicle.
"The driver of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene while three passengers have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is still unknown,” said Peters
Peters said a case of murder and attempted murder will be investigated by the police.