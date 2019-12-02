Driver killed and passengers injured as bullets fly at taxi rank









File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA Johannesburg - A taxi driver was killed and his passengers injured when his vehicle was shot on Monday morning in Olievenhoutbosch. The incident happened around 5am at the Plaza Taxi Rank. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said information was still sketchy but preliminary reports from the scene suggest that shots were fired at the vehicle. "The driver of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene while three passengers have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is still unknown,” said Peters Peters said a case of murder and attempted murder will be investigated by the police.

According to ER24 one man was found lying inside a light motor vehicle while two other men were found lying outside.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the man lying inside the vehicle had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Spokesperson Russell Meiring said injured passengers were assessed and found to have sustained several gunshot wounds and in a critical condition.

He said they provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The incident comes days before the scheduled start of the very first Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Gauteng.

The commission will be chaired by Retired judge Justice Jeremiah Shongwe.

Shongwe said that it was an undeniable reality that Gauteng was submerged in a series of taxi violence incidents that claimed many innocent lives.

“That is the utmost reason why this commission is manifesting.

"It is very important,” Shongwe said.

He urged the public or those involved in the industry that might have information relevant to the matters to be probed to approach the commission's secretary.

Some of the terms of reference include how the minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violent fatalities and instability and any other matters that are ancillary or related to the matters.

The Star