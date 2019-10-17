Johannesburg - One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition after he was stuck in a car during a five-vehicle collision on the N3 northbound on Thursday morning.
According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi, the incident happened on the N3 northbound between Heidelberg Road and Grey Avenue just before 6am.
Ntladi said upon arrival at the scene, emergency services officials found five vehicles, a KIA light delivery vehicle, a bakkie, two SUVs, and a Toyota Corolla in a pile up.
He added that the paramedics had to use the jaws of life to rescue the driver of the KIA who was stuck in the wrecked vehicle.
“The driver of the light delivery vehicle was rescued and was transported to the Thelle Mogoerane Regional hospital in critical conditions,” he said.