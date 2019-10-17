Driver stuck inside car and badly injured in 5-car pile up on the N3









One of the vehicles involved in the five car pile up on the N3. Picture: @BlackChild_Dj Twitter Johannesburg - One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition after he was stuck in a car during a five-vehicle collision on the N3 northbound on Thursday morning. According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi, the incident happened on the N3 northbound between Heidelberg Road and Grey Avenue just before 6am. Ntladi said upon arrival at the scene, emergency services officials found five vehicles, a KIA light delivery vehicle, a bakkie, two SUVs, and a Toyota Corolla in a pile up. He added that the paramedics had to use the jaws of life to rescue the driver of the KIA who was stuck in the wrecked vehicle. “The driver of the light delivery vehicle was rescued and was transported to the Thelle Mogoerane Regional hospital in critical conditions,” he said.

“The other four patients from other vehicles were also transported to various healthcare centres for medical treatment and were in a critical but stable condition. Two of the patients were taken to Thelle Mogoerane and two others were taken to Botshelong Clinic,” he added.

He confirmed that there were no fatalities reported during the accident and said that the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) were on the scene conducting their investigations.

“It is unclear as to what could have led to the collision at the moment, but relevant authorities are busy with their investigation as the scene in still active,” Ntladi said.

Ntladi said there affected lanes were closed leading to more delays as the traffic piled up.

“The traffic is backtracking to about four to five kilometres into Vosloorus from Dinwiddie area,” he said.

