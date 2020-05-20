Drivers, marshals to test for Covid-19 at testing booths set up at taxi ranks

The new Covid-19 screening and testing initiative rolled out by the Departments of Transport and Health kicked off at the Ivory Park taxi rank in Midrand. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the rank on Tuesday for the official launch. More than 15 testing booths were set up inside the taxi rank where hundreds of taxi drivers and queue marshals were tested for the virus. Mbalula, who was accompanied by Gauteng SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson Johannes Mkhonza underlined that the testing booths will enable taxi drivers and queue marshals to test for other underlying conditions such as HIV and TB. Mbalula said he was on a mission to professionalise the taxi industry. “When the coronavirus came into effect I was on a journey to transform the taxi industry. Nonetheless, as a hard-hit industry, the government has conceded and is now dealing with the modalities to estimate how much is going to be distributed to the taxi industry for the duration of the lockdown,” he said.

The minister reminded passengers and drivers about the importance of wearing masks and regularly washing their hands with soap.

“This is a new way of life, when passengers get into a taxi before taking a seat they will be screened. If you register (a temperature) above 38ºC, there might be something wrong, and you must consult our health officials who will guide you further,” he said.

Taxi operators are required to provide their details before entering the testing booths, enabling health officials to trace them if they test positive. Passengers entering a taxi will also be required to sign a register for an easy tracing process.

Taxi driver Dumisane Mkhize, who welcomed the screening and testing initiative, said: “We are grateful to the minister and our leadership. This shows that we are being considered as important just like those who drive buses and trains.”

The minister revealed that testing stations would reopen on June 1, under strict hygienic conditions. He added that his department would publish new regulations providing a directive on roadworthy certificates, vehicle licences, temporary licences, temporary permits, and driving licences that expired between March 26 and May 31.