Drug available in SA found to be useful in treating Covid-19

The newly-discovered coronavirus breakthrough drug dexamethasone is produced and readily available in South Africa, giving hope amid a surge in both infections and deaths from the killer pandemic. The drug was already used for inflammatory disorders and certain cancers but it has now been found to be useful in coronavirus treatment. A clinical trial in the UK concluded that dexamethasone, a steroid, can save critically ill coronavirus patients requiring any respiratory intervention, in what has been hailed as a major breakthrough in finding a remedy for the global pandemic. Research shows that the drug reduced deaths by a third for Covid-19 patients on ventilators and it cuts mortality by about a fifth on patients requiring oxygen, according to preliminary findings shared with and approved by the World Health Organization. The findings came from 2104 random patients who were given 6mg of dexamethasone a day for 10 days among a group of 11500 patients, who were enrolled for the trial from 175 NHS hospitals in the UK.

Local pharmaceutical giant Aspen makes dexamethasone injections that cost between R149 and R176.

The company, which has international markets including the UK, is projecting an increase in demand for the drug and its chief executive officer Stephen Saad has given assurance for adequate supplies on the domestic front.

“It all depends on where and when we get the surges. We should be fine for South Africa, as we make this in South Africa,” Saad said.

Fears that there could be a shortage in South Africa are rooted in a 2006 incident when patent holder Merck & Company stopped production of the drug which became a huge medical inconvenience for cancer patients.

The findings on dexamethasone come as South Africa records the highest coronavirus infections across the continent, with 76334 and 1625 deaths, which are close to Egypt’s 1766 fatalities, the highest mortality on the continent.