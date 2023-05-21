Drug trafficker caught red-handed with cocaine worth R2.15m at OR Tambo International Airport

The Hawks said that the suspect was expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Johannesburg– A 29-year-old was allegedly nabbed trafficking cocaine with an estimated street value of R2.15 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

"It is alleged that the suspect was travelling from Brazil to Johannesburg, and on arrival, he was escorted to customs for processing after he was refused entrance into the country by the Department of Home Affairs," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

"His bag was searched by customs officers, and they found cocaine soaked and dried into the traveller’s rug, weighing 8.6kg and worth approximately R2.15m."

Nkwalase said that the traveller was immediately apprehended by a multidisciplinary team that included Crime Intelligence, State Security at OR Tambo, SA Revenue Service, Detector Dog Unit, Department of Home Affairs, Hawks East Rand, and Head Office teams DPCI.