‘Drunk’ driver ploughs into three JMPD officers and two members of public in Noordgesig

Johannesburg – On Friday evening, three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers and two male members of the public were ploughed into by an alleged drunk driver. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the three officers, Tarquine Marks, Lebogang Makungo, and Tsakane Sambo from the JMPD Rea Vaya Unit, were recording an accident and controlling traffic at Eden Cuyler Drive and Soweto Highway in Noordgesig when an alleged drunken driver who was travelling in a Kia Sportage ploughed into them and two members of the public who were assisting the officers at the accident scene.

"The officers sustained serious injuries, and they were transported to Milpark Hospital. The two members of the public also sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital," Fihla said. According to the JMPD, r Sambo was discharged from the hospital, while Marks and Makungo were in stable condition and were being monitored by medical experts. JMPD’s acting chief Angie Mokasi wished the three officers a speedy recovery.

"The motorist was arrested and detained at Diepkloof SAPS for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving. He is due to appear at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday," Fihla said. Mokasi further condemned the reckless actions of the irresponsible motorist. "We continuously warn motorists about the dangers of drunken driving and its detrimental consequences; this motorist must face the full might of the law, and we wish our officers and the two members of the public who were assisting a quick recovery," Mokasi said.