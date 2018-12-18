A man holds a beer while driving his car. File Picture: Dumisani Dube

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg said Operation Buya Mthetho and other policing efforts were proving to be a success as it released its monthly crime statistics for November. Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has been releasing crime statistics since September with the aim of tracking crime trends and keeping residents informed about which areas were problematic.

“The department has been compiling monthly statistics since September this year and has become a tool of reflection for officers as well as informing residents. Safety remains a key concern for many of our residents.

“Though policing remains a provincial and national competency, per the Constitution, within its limited mandate, the city’s JMPD is working hard to increase the levels of safety within our communities,” said Mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday

He said some of the key statistics were the recovery of 121 stolen or hijacked vehicles and 16 firearms.

“Across all of the city’s regions, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of or dealing in drugs were the biggest concerns. JMPD conducted over 500 operations, yielding 50 public drinking arrests, the discontinuation of 22 vehicles and over 100 arrests,” Mashaba said.

He said “it is not enough to talk tough on crime, our children and their children will judge us for our actions and not our words”.

“We have focused on the work of making Johannesburg a safer place, initiating the recruitment of 1500 new metro police officers and establishing specialised units,” Mashaba said.