Duduzane Zuma wants to lead SA and some on social media agree

Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma is making his mark on the political scene, and it seems like some on social media platforms like Twitter agree. Twitter user @Jmotlhamare described Zuma as a cool guy, while @monch276 said: “Loved that interview. Great space, great people” after another successful interview with legendary radio personality T-bo Touch on his MetroFM radio programme, the TouchDown.

In other comments, @djsnikaz, another user who was listening and commented on the interview, said: “We still have a long way to go as black people. “We attack a person based on media propaganda; even when a person has been taken through the courts and found nothing on him, the media doesn’t come back to report so we can continue hating on each other,” after there were a few negative comments that users posted. Independent Media, in a report earlier this week, noted another interview by Zuma on SABC News, where he said change was necessary.

“Change was either going to happen within the ANC or outside of the ANC. “We tried to change routes within the ANC. Clearly, it hasn’t worked. So, we will do it outside of the ANC,” he said. It is reported that Zuma said in another interview that there were problems the country faced, yet very few people were coming up with solutions.

“So everyone needs to stand up and see the need to get involved in making a difference. So from my side, first, I have identified the need and I am standing up, and I hope a lot of other people do the same and say they want to be part of a solution,” he said. Zuma said as a 40-year-old, he felt current and has the best of both worlds. “I am a bridge between what is on its way out and the incoming… I stand for continuity, and I stand for that generational continuation. I stand for peace. I stand for prosperity, togetherness, unity and inclusiveness. We need to come together as South Africans,” he said.