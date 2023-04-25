Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, Mike Horn no longer on National Order nominations list

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three people nominated to receive respective Orders in a ceremony scheduled to take place on April 28, 2023, in Pretoria. The Presidency said withdrawal of the names follows objections from sectors of society and recommendations by the National Orders Advisory Council. (NOAC).

Esteemed film-makers Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson, and Mike Horne have been withdrawn from the list of 35 chosen recipients to be conferred. “To uphold the integrity of National Orders, the NOAC will further adopt measures to strengthen the selection process. These measures include a workshop to be undertaken by council members at the end of April, 2023. Timelines of the selection process will also be reviewed,” it said. National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its president, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

The President, as the fount (holder, cradle, main source) of honour in the country, bestows these Orders and Decorations and is assisted in the execution of this responsibility by the director-general in the Presidency, who is chancellor of the National Orders and Advisory Council on National Orders. No further information was provided about the trio, but The Star believes the ceremony will continue as planned in a few days. Ndlovu is well known for being the brains behind award-winning shows such as “Muvhango, Imbewu: The Seed, and Uzalo”.

His recent TV shows include “Umkhokha” and “Komkhulu”, among others. The Soweto-born talent also wrote highly acclaimed plays, including “Bergville Stories”, and began his career as a writer after completing high school. Robinson is best known as a TV reporter, producer, and presenter for almost four decades, specialising in in-depth political, economic, and social affairs.

He has also produced and presented several documentaries on economic and political issues in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, India, Europe, the US, Australia, and Africa. Horn is recognised as the world’s top adventurer and has been breaking the boundaries of exploration for more than 20 years. It is reported that he has circumnavigated the world twice (once on the equator and once on the Arctic circle).