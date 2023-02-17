Durban teen actress to represent South Africa in New York

Johannesburg - Amahle Hadebe, a young upcoming actress from KwaZulu-Natal, is readying for a career-defining trip to New York City, where she will represent South Africa and showcase her passion for acting. The 17-year-old was invited to perform at one of the most prominent model and talent conventions in Africa, The International Arts Talent Showcase, after receiving a callback at the regional auditions.

At the showcase, she was afforded an opportunity to display her talent in the presence of a distinguished panel of international American talent scouts, artists and casting directors. After considering Hadebe’s performance, they have invited her to represent Africa and perform in New York City in June. She said she has had a strong desire to act since she was a child, but only took the first bold steps last year.

"I’ve always had an interest in acting and drama since I was in primary school, and so I would always be in school plays and local productions, but my career really began at the beginning of last year when I decided that I wanted to start working in the industry now instead of waiting until I'm older because I had a lot more free time since I had transitioned from in-person high school to online home school two years ago," says Hadebe. Sebenzile Hadebe, the mother of the 17-year-old, told The Star that she always encourages her daughter to pursue her career with fierceness. "Amahle always had a passion for acting since she was in primary school, when she would always be in school plays, and so it was no surprise to me when she said she wanted to pursue it as a career. I want to encourage her and her sister to pursue whatever careers they want as long as it makes them happy, and so I am proud of her accomplishments thus far," she says.

The young actress says the idea of jetting off to New York still feels surreal, expressing gratitude for being given the platform to exhibit her talent. "Knowing that I'll be jetting off to New York City is just such an incredible yet overwhelming feeling. I'm just very grateful to God for this opportunity, and it's one thing to be going to pursue what I love, but knowing that I've been selected to represent my continent and country and compete against talented artists from around the world is an indescribable feeling. I know that it's going to take a lot of hard work, but I trust in God, and I'm working hard to make my dreams a reality through this incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she says. Hadebe hopes that her journey will inspire young people to pursue their dreams and ambitions boldly.