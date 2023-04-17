Local artist Dylan-John Gordon has been crowned the winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 competition after creating a spectacular piece of art showcasing the power of creativity. He will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Final.

Gordon says he is animated to have won the competition and looks forward to meeting other artists from around the world. “I feel extremely grateful to have won the competition. I was very nervous and I’m aware this comes with so much pressure, but I’m looking forward to meeting and learning from all the other doodle artists from around the globe. “This will be my first time going overseas and thank you to the Red Bull Doodle Art competition for making this possible," he said.

Judged on creativity, artistic skill, and the way the doodle expresses love for life, Gordon stood above the rest and was crowned the champion with Chere Kingsley Pailime taking second place and Ibukun Awe third. He will now get the opportunity to represent South Africa with an exclusive doodle NFT at the World Final in Amsterdam on a three-day experience that will feature workshops, exclusive “phygital” creative sessions, a public gallery, and the announcement of the global winner for 2023. As the national winner, the artist has been given a unique finalist’s digital collectible in the form of an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. All NFTs will be available to claim for free via a custom blockchain wallet for participants.

The innovative global competition where art and technology meet to encourage a new generation of artists to showcase their creativity by doodling returned to Mzansi after an eight-year hiatus. Ten finalists made it to the national finals following a series of regional stops under the watchful eyes of creative judges in the art space, Nomonde Mtetwa, Sebastien Pillay, and Samurai Farai. This competition also empowers a new generation of artists by inviting students and creatives everywhere to let their minds wander and put their imaginative doodles on paper.