About 459 residents of Dysselsdorp, Western Cape, who are physically challenged, were officially handed their title deeds last Thursday.
The title deeds come nine months after the beneficiaries received their homes last year in July. Construction of the Dysselsdorp housing project was completed in October 2021.
The current housing backlog in the Western Cape staggers at over 600 000, with more than 350 000 applications on the waiting list for access to quality housing.
Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, and executive mayor of Oudtshoorn, Chris MacPherson personally hand delivered title deeds in each household, marking persons with disabilities in Dysselsdorp as official homeowners.
A mother, whose son is a double amputee, thanked the WCG. “I am eternally grateful for the housing opportunity that the government has given us. This house has improved our lives enormously. Now that we have received our title deed, my son’s future is well secured,” said Korkee.
According to Simmers, restoring the dignity of residents, ensuring their safety and security is essential, especially for the physically challenged, is among its priorities. “The delivery of title deeds to beneficiaries with disabilities in Dysselsdorp, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to secure homeownership and restore dignity,” said Simmers.
He added: “The completion of this journey underscores our dedication to accelerating housing developments, and ensuring the security of tenure for all residents. We remain steadfast in our mission to empower communities through accessible, and sustainable housing opportunities.”
