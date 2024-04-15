About 459 residents of Dysselsdorp, Western Cape, who are physically challenged, were officially handed their title deeds last Thursday. The title deeds come nine months after the beneficiaries received their homes last year in July. Construction of the Dysselsdorp housing project was completed in October 2021.

The current housing backlog in the Western Cape staggers at over 600 000, with more than 350 000 applications on the waiting list for access to quality housing. Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, and executive mayor of Oudtshoorn, Chris MacPherson personally hand delivered title deeds in each household, marking persons with disabilities in Dysselsdorp as official homeowners. A mother, whose son is a double amputee, thanked the WCG. “I am eternally grateful for the housing opportunity that the government has given us. This house has improved our lives enormously. Now that we have received our title deed, my son’s future is well secured,” said Korkee.