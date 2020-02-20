E-hailing service drivers unhappy over commission charged by service provider









Fed up Bolt (Taxify) drivers blocked off the M1 North in a protest against the hike in commission they had to pay. File Picture. Fed up Bolt (Taxify) drivers blocked off the M1 North in a protest against the hike in commission they had to pay. The strike started on Wednesday at Zoo Lake on Jan Smuts road leading to the M1 North causing major delays during the morning rush hour. According to one of the drivers who has been with Taxify since its early days in 2016, the commission or interest charged by the e-hailing app service provider went up by 50% in the last four years. “The commission went from 15% to 26% while the fare prices stayed the same. This affects our take-home as petrol prices go up as does the cost of living.” The drivers are unhappy with the commission that is broken down into three parts, namely 20% is the commission and the other 6% is for the booking fee and administration fee.

“We are tired of Bolt not taking us seriously. They reduce prices without informing us. Whenever we want to discuss the issues pertaining to our safety, we are never given the platform.

“Bolt is making money off our backs while we suffer. They don’t have a fleet and none of them are drivers. They are just collecting money while we feel the pinch,” said an angry driver.

The drivers’ other concern is that the service provider does not consider them when implementing new strategies or market strategies.

One driver said: “I rent a car from the owner and the rental price is R2500 weekly which is the amount that the owner of the car gets. The petrol plus the data comes out of my pocket, when Bolts takes 26% from every trip I am left with nothing. Some weeks like mid-month, I can barely survive.”

Gareth Taylor, country manager of Bolt South Africa, said Bolt was aware of the protest.

“We understand that ride-hailing drivers are illegally protesting against working conditions, commission, earnings, and threatening violence against drivers who do not join the protest,” said Taylor.

Bolt further mentioned that any drivers found to be participating in threatening or violent acts would be immediately removed from the platform.

The strike caused heavy traffic delays and JMPD had to intervene.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The strike started with a meeting at Zoo Lake then moved to the M1 North causing heavy obstructions, which was cleared out by JMPD. The drivers then moved to Marlboro, ending at Katherine Road in Sandton.”