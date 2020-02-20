The strike started on Wednesday at Zoo Lake on Jan Smuts road leading to the M1 North causing major delays during the morning rush hour.
According to one of the drivers who has been with Taxify since its early days in 2016, the commission or interest charged by the e-hailing app service provider went up by 50% in the last four years.
“The commission went from 15% to 26% while the fare prices stayed the same. This affects our take-home as petrol prices go up as does the cost of living.”
The drivers are unhappy with the commission that is broken down into three parts, namely 20% is the commission and the other 6% is for the booking fee and administration fee.