Eagerly-awaited Spring Fiesta makes a welcome return after Covid-19 hiatus

The much-loved legendary music extravaganza “Spring Fiesta” was announced to be making a thrilling return after being rocked by a Covid-19-driven hiatus. As this eagerly-awaited party paradise draws closer, so is the buzz on social media to experience all the massive entertainment that the festival has in store for people who will be part of this popular festivity.

This year marks 10 years since this festival was launched and is set to be returning to its home at the ultimate party destination – the Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on October 8. With its anniversary, the Spring Fiesta aims is to celebrate culture, sound and movement. Known for memorable and exhilarating moments since it kicked off, the iconic day and night time dance music festival has already curated a stellar line-up that will be performing across five themed dance floors.

People can also look forward to seeing their favourites gracing one of the stages. Renowned artists such as Black Motion, Maphorisa, AKA, Focalistic, Daliwonga, DJ Kent, Kamo Mphela, Ami Faku, Youngstunna, DJ Tira, Amaroto, Heavy K, Lamiez Holworthy, SPHEctula and DJ Naves-Kings of the Weekend, Dladla Mshunqisi, Lerato Kganyago, Mo Flava, Lulo Cafe and DJ Nel will take the Soul Candi main stage More popular artists are expected to deliver stellar performances on other stages as well.

Indie record label “Stay True Sounds” was also confirmed to be hosting one of the main stages at Spring Fiesta which will feature some of their freshest stable talents. Label owner Allan Nicoll, fondly known as Kid Fonque, spoke about the festival: “Our agenda at the label is simple: unearth, nurture and present real evocative music which is in perfect alignment with the Spring Fiesta mantra of building the South African music industry.

