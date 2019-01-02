Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Early childhood education (ECD) is due for a major shake-up this year, with the State being told to transform community crèches into institutions that are more educational. A high-level panel set up by Parliament has recommended that the Basic Education Department should place crèches under its wing and support them financially.

“For this reason, the ECD programme should be transferred from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education, which is the logical institution to concentrate its efforts on standardised cognitive development programmes, which could be monitored and evaluated for their effectiveness in improving readiness for Grade R,” the panel’s report said.

There have been concerns in recent years that many five-year-old children who start Grade R are barely prepared for school, and continue to struggle throughout their school years.

Parliament established the panel in 2016 and mandated it to review key legislation, assess implementation, identify gaps and propose steps that should be taken to improve public education.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete referred the panel’s report to the portfolio committee on basic education, which adopted it at its last meeting for the year.

The panel’s report said about three-quarters of children were attending some institution, but only about a quarter received public funding, yet the National Development Plan (NDP) focused strongly on a universal year of schooling below Grade R.

“Yet, the existing system whereby early childhood centres are funded provides funding to half-a-million children who are below the age of the children that the NDP is focused on.

“There is thus a fundamental funding contradiction between the existing system and what the NDP envisages,” the report added.

The state’s funding of ECD should aim to improve the supply of teachers and infrastructure of the institutions.

“Parliament should use its right to allocate funding to ECD to stabilise this programme by increasing funding and developing appropriate training for ECD practitioners.

“Instead, the state should offer subsidies and simultaneously improve sanitation and access to water and electricity to the communities where these children live,” said the report.

A total of 4463 people were training towards an ECD teaching qualification. Crèches should prove they were offering quality to the children, the panel added.

“With regard to service quality, it may be best to focus initially on strengthening existing systems, making public funding dependent on upholding basic minimum standards around hygiene, etc.

“Such systems require inspections and reports. Currently, such reports receive little mention in annual reports of government departments,” it said.

The report urged that it be compulsory for five-year-olds to be enrolled in Grade R by this year.

