Early morning protest leaves Soweto roads congested









File Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - For the second time in two weeks Soweto residents took to the streets, closing roads and disrupting traffic with burning tyres and rocks. Commuters depending on the Rea Vaya bus service were also left stranded and without transport because the unrest resulted in the services being cancelled. Dumisani Mntambo said they had to suspend the F5 route because of the protests. Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Wayne Minnaar said the residents from Moroka, Dube and White City took to the streets around 5am where they blocked some of the roads, causing serious congestion. According to Minnaar, the residents said complained about electricity while others said they were dissatisfied with their councillor.

"It is very complicated, they were complaining about different things," he said.

Minnaar said although traffic was badly affected, they managed to divert it to other roads.

One of the listeners who called on Radio 702 said he had an issue with Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile's lack of interest in the shoddy service they were receiving from an ANC councillor.

The caller, who identified himself as Moses, said Maile was quick to jump into the Tshwane debacle suspending DA councillors - former speaker of the Johannesburg metro, Vasco Da Gama, and his Tshwane counterpart, Katlego Mathebe.

However when it came to one of ANC's own he was nowhere to be found.

"Now the councillor for Ward 37 is a problem, why is the ANC not suspending her?" Moses asked, adding that the woman was on her third term but there were no changes she had brought.

His words were echoed by another man who said the councillor has been there for a long time, for more than 20 years, but was still incompetent.

Minnaar said no injuries were reported.

