Johannesburg - For the second time in two weeks Soweto residents took to the streets, closing roads and disrupting traffic with burning tyres and rocks.
Commuters depending on the Rea Vaya bus service were also left stranded and without transport because the unrest resulted in the services being cancelled.
Dumisani Mntambo said they had to suspend the F5 route because of the protests.
Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Wayne Minnaar said the residents from Moroka, Dube and White City took to the streets around 5am where they blocked some of the roads, causing serious congestion.
According to Minnaar, the residents said complained about electricity while others said they were dissatisfied with their councillor.