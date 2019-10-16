Early stage breast cancer can be cured









Minah Sookane is a breast cancer survivor. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) The #GiveYourBraForBreastCancer campaign aims to give dignity to women who have had to undergo a mastectomy. As part of breast cancer awareness month, Roche partnered with Reach For Recovery to bring the importance of the campaign to the fore. On Tuesday, representatives from the charity as well as medical specialists came together to talk about the importance of breast cancer awareness. “As a medical oncologist I treat women with breast cancer, it is the most common cancer I see and treat. If you look at this disease process- breast cancer is not one disease, it speaks to the organ on whence all the trouble hailed. In this country far too many women do not present with the cancer limited to the breast, they present late at what is considered to be an advanced stage. The reason for that is women in SA do not examine their breasts enough,” said Dr Devan Moodley.

He said with early stage breast cancer (that had not yet gone to other parts of the body) 90% of women can be cured.

“Picking it up early does not mean that you need to lose your breasts. There are other ways of doing this. In this country we have a mismanagement of resources and that is one of the reasons why there is a huge backlog (at public hospitals) of women needing radiation.”

He added that the radiation needed to be done within three months of the breast cancer surgery.

“The waiting list at some of the state facilities has people waiting over six months. It is not right because we are putting these women at risk who have picked up the cancer early and sought help. That should be something that needs to be prioritised. Here are women who are potentially curable being messed up by a system that nobody cares enough to manage the resources appropriately.”

Moodley added that the most common places that breast cancer spreads to are the liver, lungs, bone and brain.

“Breast cancer rarely goes to the other breast. In order to get there it has to travel all the way around the body, through the blood system and come back to the breast.”

Moodley also added that a breast cancer diagnosis does not mean that a person would have to have immediate surgery.

“You need to check out your options and see what can be done. It is hardly ever that you would need to have a mastectomy for breast cancer unless it is your choice. And even choice needs to be predicated upon informed consent.”

He said the sooner the cancer is detected, the quicker it was to do the necessary work to cure it without any chemotherapy.

Minah Sookane, a survivor who has been cancer free for 17 years, works with Reach for Recovery to help other women who have unfortunately had to undergo a mastectomy.

“While I was in hospital with those uncertainties and worries and trauma, a lady from Reach for Recovery came to visit me and told me that she too is a survivor and volunteered at Reach. When I went to one of their meetings I found women who were on the same journey as me. I realised that I could also live, just like them.”

Sookane said going back to work was difficult for her because she did not know how to tell her male boss that she did not have breasts anymore.

“There is life after cancer. Reach for Recovery has made my bridge of pain and trauma a bridge of happiness. The perspective of cancer changed for me and I am now giving hope to those who do not have any.”

Reach for Recovery is an emotional support group for women and provides pre- and post-operative counselling by trained volunteers, who are also breast cancer survivors.

Through the campaign, they will be able to get special good quality mastectomy bras for women who need them.