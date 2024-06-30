Earth tremors leave Gauteng residents all shook up

About three earth tremors between last night and Sunday morning have left Gauteng residents concerned and shaken. According to Earthquake Track, the seismic activity was recorded at around 8.25pm.

“A possible earthquake might have occurred near Johannesburg, Gauteng, on Saturday at about 8.27pm. Details of the quake – if it was one– (are still to) confirmed by a seismic agency, but the event was reportedly felt. We will update the status of the event on this page as soon as more information becomes available,” said Volcano Discovery. While authorities have confirmed the tremor, some residents have blamed illegal zama zama mining activities in various areas, which cost the economy R49 billion in 2019. Some believe Johannesburg residents are going to find themselves underground someday because these tremors are reported more of late.

Those who felt the tremors took to social media platforms such as X to express how they felt or to say where were they when it happened. “I was at my grandparents home in Soweto and we all felt it. I thought someone had crashed into our wall. My heart skipped a beat,” said Gabisile Ngcobo. Chulumanco Mokhesi posted on X: “We all know or are aware that this was not an earthquake. South Africa has not experienced a real earthquake; it is the illegal mining, nothing natural.”