Earthshot Prize 2024: celebrating environmental innovation in Cape Town

The Earthshot Prize 2024, held against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, have set social media ablaze with praise and excitement after recognising groundbreaking achievements in environmental sustainability.
This high-profile event attracted global leaders and innovators from various sectors, all united in their mission to reimagine the planet’s future.
Television personality Bonang Matheba and acclaimed actor Billy Porter took centre stage as hosts of the event, which celebrated the work of change-makers dedicated to fostering environmental regeneration.
Their charisma led the evening, setting an optimistic tone that echoed across the diverse gathering.
Among the distinguished local guests was the ever-graceful Nomzamo Mbatha, who made headlines with her striking yellow dress, expertly designed by Christie Brown. But it was not just the vivid colour that made her outfit remarkable; the dress was dyed using biological DNA pigments grown in bacteria.
This innovative use of materials highlighted the event’s overarching theme of sustainability, showcasing how fashion can play a vital role in environmental conservation.
The evening also featured moving remarks from Prince William, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, who took a moment to congratulate the five winners of The Earthshot Prize 2024.
His words resonated deeply, reminding attendees of the beauty and resilience found within the African continent.
“During a trip to Namibia and Tanzania, I was lucky enough to see some of the stunning wildlife that calls this continent home. But what really struck me was the incredible impact local people were having on the environment around them,” he remarked.
He continued, emphasising the importance of supporting local initiatives that protect wildlife and promote biodiversity: “Thanks to their ingenuity and creativity, biodiversity was returning. Animals were being protected and jobs were created. I saw firsthand the extent to which people were dedicating their time, talents, and vision to fixing environmental challenges.’’
He further called upon the global community to extend greater support, stating that while hope exists, there is a pressing need for collaboration to scale and replicate effective solutions worldwide.
