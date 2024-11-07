Earthshot Prize 2024: celebrating environmental innovation in Cape Town

The Earthshot Prize 2024, held against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, have set social media ablaze with praise and excitement after recognising groundbreaking achievements in environmental sustainability. This high-profile event attracted global leaders and innovators from various sectors, all united in their mission to reimagine the planet’s future.

Television personality Bonang Matheba and acclaimed actor Billy Porter took centre stage as hosts of the event, which celebrated the work of change-makers dedicated to fostering environmental regeneration. Their charisma led the evening, setting an optimistic tone that echoed across the diverse gathering. Bonang Matheba, Billy Porter, William, Prince of Wales, Robert Irwin, and Nomzamo Mbatha on the green carpet on Wednesday. The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious environmental award launched by Prince William in 2020. It aims to find and fund innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Each year, five winners are awarded £1 million to scale their projects, focusing on five key goals: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. The goal is to repair the planet by 2030. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Among the distinguished local guests was the ever-graceful Nomzamo Mbatha, who made headlines with her striking yellow dress, expertly designed by Christie Brown. But it was not just the vivid colour that made her outfit remarkable; the dress was dyed using biological DNA pigments grown in bacteria.

This innovative use of materials highlighted the event’s overarching theme of sustainability, showcasing how fashion can play a vital role in environmental conservation. The evening also featured moving remarks from Prince William, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, who took a moment to congratulate the five winners of The Earthshot Prize 2024. His words resonated deeply, reminding attendees of the beauty and resilience found within the African continent.